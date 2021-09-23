Iranian delegation visiting Azerbaijan's Agdam district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A delegation led by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour is visiting Azerbaijan’s Agdam district, Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

As reported, Sajjadpour arrived in Azerbaijan on September 21, 2021 to attend a trilateral meeting of heads of research centers between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey.

During the visit, the deputy minister also met with Azerbaijani officials.

---

