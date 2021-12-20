Iran, US had no direct talks in Vienna - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 20

Trend:

There have been no direct talks with the US in Vienna talks, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that the messages [from the US] have been communicated by European Union coordinator Enrique Mora in written or non-written form from the beginning of the talks and Iran's response has been given right away.

Khatibzadeh added that the negotiators have had agreed on two draft documents, which will be the basis for further negotiations.

He emphasized that a fresh round of Vienna talks would start in the near future based on these new texts which incorporate Iran’s viewpoints and positions.