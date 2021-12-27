Iran interested to revive railway network that once existed in South Caucasus - FM (Exclusive) (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran will further strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations in various sectors, including economic, trade, energy, transit and so on, within the framework of regional organizations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told Trend.

The minister pointed out he was happy the Tehran-Baku relations entered a new stage of development.

Amir Abdollahian reminded that the presidents of both countries met in the Ashgabat and have shown will to develop the relations between the two countries in all the sectors.

One of such, he said, is the economic sector.

"In the economic sphere, both countries pay special attention to energy sector, transit. In the energy sector, Iran and Azerbaijan have taken the first step by signing a contract on the swap of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan via Iran," he said.

Along with to the opening of various routes in the transit sector between the two countries, as well as, the construction of a new bridge (over the Astarachay River on the border of Iran-Azerbaijan), Iran is interested in reviving the railway transport network that once existed in South Caucasus," Amir Abdollahian said.

"All this will greatly contribute to economic, trade and energy sectors of the two countries, as well as, our region and regional organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)," the minister said.

