Iran takes coordinated steps with neighboring countries on Persian Gulf-Black Sea route – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is taking joint coordinated steps with neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, Greece, Bulgaria and on the Persian Gulf-Black Sea route, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran supports taking regional steps in regional cooperation.

The spokesman also added that work is underway to develop bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, participate in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as develop regional cooperation.

The official noted that some media misunderstandings in Iran-Azerbaijan relations are over.

