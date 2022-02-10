Iran's foreign policy prioritizes development of relations with neighbors – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The development of relations with neighboring countries is a priority in Iran's foreign policy, especially under the new Iranian government, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mousavi said that the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has visited three countries so far (Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia).

During his visit to Turkmenistan, Raisi also met with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev. Mousavi said this meeting between the two presidents was very important.

"The meeting is considered a turning point of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran," Mousavi also pointed out.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur