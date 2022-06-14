Iran minister of labor resigns

Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Hojatollah Abdolmaleki has announced his resignation from the cabinet, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Abdolmaleki wrote a letter of resignation to President Ebrahim Raisi, noting that he resigns to pave the ground for more coordination in the administration.

The minister addressed the Iranian president, saying that he is grateful for the president’s confidence in him to attain the responsibility.

He also expressed gratitude to the revered members of the Iranian Parliament for their trust in him to become a minister.

Abdolmaleki, however, mentioned that he officially announces his resignation from the post in order to pave the way for more collaborations among cabinet members.