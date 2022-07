BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. In response to public and media questions, the press service of Iran's Embassy in Azerbaijan reported that information on the closure of land borders by Iran is false, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the land, air and sea borders of Iran have been open to foreign tourists and citizens of neighboring states since November 2021. In particular, Iran's borders with Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are open as well.