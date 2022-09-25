Iran FM meets UAE counterpart, discusses expansion of ties

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Saturday met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The two top diplomats discussed ways on expansion of relations between their countries following the return of the UAE’s ambassador to Iran a month ago.

The UAE severed ties with Iran in 2016 in support of Saudi Arabia which had cut its diplomatic relations over the execution of senior Saudi cleric Sheikh Nimr.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, in the past year, have been engaged in talks brokered by Iraq to mend their relations.