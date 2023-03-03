Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 March 2023 01:01 (UTC +04:00)
US hits Iran energy exports with fresh sanctions targeting entities, freezing assets

The US imposed a new round of sanctions on companies it accused of involvement in Iran’s petrochemical and petroleum trade, the State Department announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions targeted six entities based in Iran, China, Vietnam and UAE that were involved in transporting or selling Iranian products. The sanctions also include blocking 20 vessels identified as property of the sanctioned entities.

“These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran,” Blinken said.

