Iran, US negotiating in Oman to lift sanctions against Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, Iran and the United States are negotiating in Oman to lift sanctions against Tehran, Trend reports.

Kanaani noted that Iran welcomes the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman and seeks to advance negotiations on the lifting of sanctions. He confirmed that there has already been an exchange of views between Iran and the United States with the support of Oman, and the dialogue continues.

However, Kanaani denied speculation about the possibility of concluding a new interim agreement on Iran's nuclear program. He stressed that the consultations only concern the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that all other information about the negotiations is just media speculation, and he does not confirm the information about the negotiations on the interim agreement.