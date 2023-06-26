European Union announces new package of sanctions against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union adopted a decision on the 9th package of sanctions related to the violation of human rights in Iran, Trend reports.

According to the report, 7 Iranian officials were added to the 9th package of sanctions. These persons are commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and judicial officers of Iran.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union adopted 8 sanctions packages against Iran in order to support human rights in connection with the protests that took place in Iran last year.

On June 25, 2023, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that the new package of sanctions is to announce that the European Union understands the violation of human rights in Iran and to help improve the situation.

In September 2022, the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police due to the improper observance of the hijab resulted in serious protests in Iran. As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

The protests lasted for about 5 months. Some human rights organizations note that thousands of people have died as a result of protests in Iran.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

