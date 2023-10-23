Regional issues in South Caucasus hits ‘3+3’-formatted meeting agenda in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. It is a time of peace, cooperation, and development in the South Caucasus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on his X (Twitter) page, Trend reports.

He mentioned that today a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran within the ‘3+3’ format (Russia, Iran, and 3 South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) will be held in Tehran.

Abdollahian added that this meeting can be the cornerstone of restoring stability and putting an end to problems in the South Caucasus with the participation of the region and neighboring countries.

During the meeting, the investigation of South Caucasus issues and the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.) will be discussed.

Reportedly, the first meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.

