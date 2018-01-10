Earthquake jolts western Iran

10 January 2018 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has hit two Iranian western provinces of Kermanshah and Kordestan, local media reported.

According to the report, the quake occurred near the town of Kuzaran, but there is no word so far on any potential deaths or injuries.

Power outage was reported in Kermanshah Province following the jolt.

Last November, a 7.2 magnitude quake killed more than 600 people in Kermanshah. Since then several moderate tremors have jolted parts of the country.

