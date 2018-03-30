Iranian plane with blown tire makes emergency landing (PHOTO)

30 March 2018 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

An ATA Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday evening at an airport in the northwestern city of Tabriz after one of its tires blew during takeoff from Kish Island in southern Iran, authorities said.

The pilot managed to hit the ground safely after the airport officials in Tabriz City took the required measures, local media reported.

According to the authorities, the incident left no injuries as the travelers deplaned safely following the emergency landing.

A single runway was closed off for an hour and a half due to the incident, but no other airport operations were affected, the airport officials said.

