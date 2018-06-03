Tehran airports to temporarily suspend flights on June 4

3 June 2018 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 3

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Airports of the Iranian capital city of Tehran will be closed for 5 hours on June 4 as a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the demise of Ayatollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, will be underway tomorrow, an official said.

Reza Jafarzadeh, the spokesman of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports will be closed on June 4 from 4:00 pm to 21:00 pm, IRIB reported.

He added that foreign and domestic airlines have been informed of the decision and all relevant companies are instructed to make necessary arrangements.

Built to replace Mehrabad as the country's main airline hub, Imam Khomeini International Airport serves more than 50 airlines carrying millions of passengers every year to and from 30 countries and territories worldwide.

Every year, large crowds of Iranians travel to Tehran from different parts of the country to pay tribute to Ayatollah Khomeini at his shrine.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Moussavi Khomeini engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the Shah of Iran.

He passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.

