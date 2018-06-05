One Iranian killed in artillery shell explosion

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

At least one Iranian was killed in explosion of an artillery shell remaining from Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in western Iran.

The explosion, which occurred last night in near Iranian border village of Sheykh Saleh, Kermanshah province, also injured four people, Iran’s media outlets reported June 5.

The injured and killed people were members of a family, who had lost their house in the 7.3 magnitude earthquake of November 12, 2017.

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said that the family encountered the artillery shell during rebuilding their residence and put it aside in the yard, which later exploded.

Iran is one of the countries in the world with the most unexploded landmines, which kill and injure dozens of people every year.

According to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, there were 46 deaths and 76 injuries from landmines in Iran in 2012. Seven of the those died were children.

Land areas in Iranian provinces of Ilam (1,700 hectares), Khuzestan (1.3 million hectares), Kermanshah (691,000 hectares), Western Azerbaijan (59,000 hectares) and Kurdistan (1,480 hectares) were mined during the war.

