Iranian startup designs practical kit for testing water quality

5 June 2018 21:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Iranian researchers as part of a nano-tech startup managed to design a multi-purpose practical kit for testing the quality of water.

One of the issues making people worried is the quality of drinking water and to address this public concern, a group of Iranian researchers as part of a nano-tech startup managed to design a multi-purpose practical kit for examining the quality and cleanliness of water.

The startup, named 'Pakab' (a play on the Persian phrase meaning 'clean water'), describes the device as ‘a lab in pocket’.

They say that the sensor is cheap, precise, fast, and very user-friendly without any need for training or education. Currently they are working on the preliminary edition of the device, monitoring the market, and learning about the needs of the prospective customers.

The startup is comprised of Ehsan Ghanbari, a Ph.D. student of nanophysics at Kashan University, Hassan Mottaghi, a Ph.D. student of analytical chemistry at Isfahan University, Hossein Khojasteh, a Ph.D. student of nanochemistry at Kashan University, Pegah Rezaei, a Masters student of chemical engineering at Kashan University, and Rouhollah Shakernejad, a Ph.D. student of physics at Kashan University.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Netanyahu says not surprised by Iran's enrichment intentions
Israel 17:32
Sukhoi's new planes to need no OFAC permission - Iranian official (Exclusive)
Business 16:15
Swiss BCP clarifies uncertainty regarding halt of its transactions in Iran (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:51
Don’t buy Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft, Iranian MP warns
Business 09:19
Iran to inform IAEA of start of process to boost uranium enrichment capacity
Nuclear Program 05:00
Khamenei says Iran set to boost enrichment capacity if nuclear deal founders
Politics 01:44
Amano confirms IAEA accesses to all needed Iran sites, locations
Nuclear Program 00:00
Boeing talks on possibility of further discussions with Iranian airlines (Exclusive)
Economy news 4 June 13:40
Iran, Chile to set up joint commercial committee – Official
Business 4 June 12:28
Sukhoi's new planes to need no OFAC permission - Iranian official
Business 3 June 22:11
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 3 June 16:39
Iran to move from making crude steel to value addition – Official (Exclusive)
Business 3 June 15:36
Iran’s car industry may suffer setback soon – Ex-official
Business 3 June 15:34
Don’t buy Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft, Iranian MP warns
Business 3 June 15:19
Iran’s pharmaceutical exports up by over 71%
Economy news 3 June 12:51
EU must defend 'core' of Iran nuclear deal: Commission chief
Europe 3 June 00:01
Missile capability Iran's red line, non-negotiable: IRGC
Politics 2 June 23:23
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56