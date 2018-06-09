SCO members should combat cyber-terrorism collectively – Iran official

Tehran, Iran, June 9



By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:



The secretary of the Taskforce to Determine Instances of Criminal Content (TDICC), the body in charge of censoring internet content in Iran, urged member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to boost their cooperation and combat cyber-terrorism collectively.



During a recent meeting with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Russia, Abdolsamad Khorramabadi and other participants discussed the role of the internet and messaging apps in orchestrating terror plots and exchanged views to confront cyber-terrorism, Fars news agency reported on June 9.



They all denounced the Telegram messaging app for letting terror groups recruit forces and paving the way for them to expand their activities.



During the summit, Khorramabadi said nations have been suffering from “traditional terrorism” and “cyber terrorism” in the past years, stressing, “SCO members need to boost their judicial cooperation and create a safe interaction system for general attorneys so that they can easily cooperate and combat cyber-terrorism”.



Telegram, set up by a Russian entrepreneur, has more than 200 million global users and is ranked as the world's ninth most popular mobile messaging app.



Iran, Russia and some other countries have blocked the service.



The SCO was formed in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to curb extremism in the region and enhance border security.



The intergovernmental organization seeks to strengthen mutual trust and good-neighborly ties between the member countries, contribute to regional stability and facilitate cooperation in different sectors, including political, trade, economic and energy issues.



The SCO counts six observer states, namely Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Mongolia and Pakistan. It has six dialogue partners, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news