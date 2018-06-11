Iranian high court confirms IS-affiliated terrorists’ death sentences

11 June 2018 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The High Court in the Iranian capital Tehran has confirmed the death sentence that had been imposed on eight members of the "Islamic State" (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group, involved in the June 2017 attack on the Iranian parliament.

The court has confirmed the sentence issued by the 15th branch of Tehran’s Islamic Revolution Court, said Mousa Ghazanfarabadi, head of Tehran’s Islamic Revolution Courts, Tasnim news agency reported June 11.

The trial of other 18 defendants will continue at the Tehran Revolutionary Court in the next months in presence of their lawyers and families of those killed in the attack.

The trial for the terror group members opened on April 28 in the revolutionary court.

Two separate attacks rocked the capital city of Tehran on June 7, 2017 leaving at least 17 dead and 43 injured.

The attacks were simultaneously carried out by five IS-linked terrorists on the Iranian Parliament building and the Mausoleum of late Imam Khomeini.

Azernews Newspaper
