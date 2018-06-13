Iran's border guards seize over a ton of opium in south east of country

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Iran’s border guards seized over 1,400 kilograms of opium from drug traffickers in the south eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, near Pakistani border.

The borders guards affilated with the Saravan Border Regiment, seized the drugs from smugglers, who were trying to carry the cargo inside the country, Commander of Sistan-Baluchestan Province board guards Brigadier Saeed Komeili said, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported June 13.

Komeili said that the smugglers escaped leaving their consignment, adding that operations are underway to identify and arrest the smugglers.

Iran is on a major drug route between Afghanistan and Europe, as well as the Persian Gulf states. The Islamic Republic shares about 900 kilometers of common border with Afghanistan, over which 74 percent of opium is smuggled.

The fight against drug trafficking annually costs Iran about $1 billion, according to the official estimates.

According to the statistics, there are about two million drug users in Iran.

