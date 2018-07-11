Traffic accident leaves at least 13 killed in western Iran (Photo, Video)

11 July 2018 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

At least 13 people were killed after an oil tanker collided with a passenger bus in Iran’s Northwestern city of Sanandaj, Kurdistan province.

Seven people including four bus passengers and three people from passing vehicles were also injured in the incident, according to Iranian media.

The bus was carrying passengers from Sanandaj to the capital city of Tehran.

The incident occurred in mid-night when the tanker carrying bitumen, failed to stop due to technical failure of brakes and collid with bus, which led to explosion.

Sanandaj police officer, Colonel Ramezan Naderi said the passenger bus had stopped out of bus terminal when the crash happened.

The officials are still probing into the incident to find out about its causes, he added.

The death toll of road incidents over the past several years has been in increase in Iran.

The poor quality of vehicles and the failure of drivers to observe traffic regulations are believed to be among the main reasons of the increasing road accidents in Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gunmen kill 2 people in Iran’s Mashhad city
Society 12 May 14:01
Road accidents kill 45 people in Iran every day
Society 3 March 17:17
Fire at oil products’ reservoir kills at least 3 in Iran
Society 24 January 16:55
Two people killed in shooting at west Iran
Society 17 October 2015 11:46
Fishermen killed, wounded in fire accident in Iran
Society 7 March 2015 15:55
Amusement park incident leaves 3 people injured in Iran
Iran 10 May 2014 09:58
Latest
Olympiad winners to receive special scholarship of UNEC
Society 11:10
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 10:51
Russian company says ready to export freight wagons to Iran
Business 10:30
EIA slightly lowers OPEC oil output forecasts
Oil&Gas 10:24
Investments in fixed capital of Kazakhstan increase
Economy news 10:24
KazPrime indicator value for July 11
Economy news 10:24
Main sources of non-OPEC oil supply growth revealed
Oil&Gas 10:13
President of Uzbekistan reveals deadline for nuclear power plant construction
Oil&Gas 10:10
Adnan Oktar, better known as Harun Yahya detained in Turkey
Turkey 10:08