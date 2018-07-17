High school official sentenced to 10 years over sexual assault in Iran

17 July 2018 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

A high school supervisor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, 2-year dismissal from service and lashes over charges of sexual harassment of minors, Tehran prosecutor general said July 17.

Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi announced the sentence on Tuesday, adding, however, that the sentence has not yet been finalized, Mehr news agency reported.

On May 28, families of some 40 students filed a lawsuit against a supervisor at a private boy’s high school in District 2 of Tehran on charges of sexual harassment against their children. Following the lawsuit, security police arrested the supervisor on charges of giving cigarettes and alcoholic beverages to the students, showing them pornographic videos on his cell phone and carrying out acts of sexual harassment.

The court, meanwhile, has dismissed accusations of rape after submitting the minors to medical tests, but confirming the validity of reports on certain acts of sexual harassment. Tehran’s prosecutor general had previously said that the convict has accepted the charges.

