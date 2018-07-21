ULRP director says which measures needed to save Lake Urmia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Drying of Lake Urmia would caus many consequences such as social, economic, cultural problems for Iran, Hossein Shahbaz, Director of International Cooperation at Urmia Lake Restoration Program (ULRP) told Trend.

"To name a few, we can point out the dust sources problem which seems to be one of the important ones. Experiences of other similar drying lakes in the world reveal the upcoming threats and risks of drying of Urmia Lake," he said.

Undoubtedly, drying up 5,000 square kilometer land is not pleasant for local dwellers, according to Shahbaz.

The major threats of drying and turning Urmia Lake into salty lands based on experiences and evidences are mentioned as follows:

Formation of dust sources

Desertification and its development to the agricultural and residential areas

Spreading incurable diseases out ULB (ocular diseases, skin diseases, cancer, abortion, etc.)

Destroying the agricultural land, orchards, pastures and forest

Negative impact on the local livestock and husbandry

Increasing unemployment rate andlocal emigration especially from lake adjacent areas

Intensification of regional climate changes (temperature increase, precipitation reduction and evaporation rise)

Negative impacts on tourism industry

Migration of wildlife to the outside of the lake

Probable diseases due to the maintaining of the status quo are asthma and Bronchitis, acute Respiratory Infections, upper Respiratory Infections, occlusive disease of the respiratory, various types of incurable diseases, cardiovascular disease and heart attacks.

Taking about the current situation in Lake Urmia, Shahbaz pointed out that before the formation of ULRP, in 1995, after recording the highest level of the lake (1278.48), water level has annually decreased in average 40 cm within last two decades to the extent that it reached to the lowest level in September 2015 and the southern part of the lake was totally dried. Climate changes and other factors have resulted in a drop in runoff and surface water inflow throughout the basin.

However, the dramatic descending trend has decreased by some measures done by ULRP.

Date Level(m) Area(Km2) Volume (BCM) 7 Jul. 2018 1270.69 2219.51 1.88 7 Jul. 2017 1270.67 2196.58 1.84 7 Jul. 2016 1270.92 2482.89 2.42 7 Jul. 2015 1270.38 1856.18 1.25 7 Jul. 2014 1270.41 1892.54 1.31 7 Jul. 2013 1270.82 2368.44 2.18 Ecological Level 1274.10 4348.00 14.50