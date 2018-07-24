Iran's capital city police ban replica guns

24 July 2018 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 24

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Police in Iran’s capital said that they have imposed a citywide ban on toy guns that look like working handguns and rifles.

Tehran police chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi said stores are no longer allowed to sell replica guns, ISNA news agency reported.

He added that selling, owning, carrying or otherwise possessing a replica could result in prosecution.

We need to get them off the streets as they resemble real guns, the general said, adding, “citizens may take them as real guns”.

