Man in Iran sets himself on fire in front of Tehran municipality

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 4

Trend:

An Iranian man was taken to hospital after trying to set himself on fire in front of Tehran municipality in a potential protest against the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

The young man immolated himself, using fossil fuel, in front of the building of Tehran municipality on Tuesday morning regardless of people and police officers’ warnings and screams, ISNA news agency reported.

His two children and colleague were also next to him during the incident.

He was taken to hospital soon after the suicide attempt.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news