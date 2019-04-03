Plane carrying Iranian minister makes emergency landing

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The plane carrying Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi made an emergency landing at Shiraz airport, Trend reports.

The emergency landing was caused by a problem in the engine of the aircraft.

On instructions of President Hassan Rouhani, the Minister went to the Lorestan Province affected by floods. The Iranian minister will continue the flight on another plane.

In recent days, heavy rainfall has caused floods in 12 provinces of Iran, leaving several towns and villages underwater.

According to official information, 62 people perished as a result of the floods, and serious damage was caused to the region’s infrastructure and agriculture.

