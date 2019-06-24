IRGC talks on number of terrorists neutralized during clashes in Iran

24 June 2019 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The clashes between Iranian servicemen and terrorists occurred in Caldiran county of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, Trend reports referring to the website of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the information obtained from Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada’ Base, one terrorist was killed, two were wounded and one was detained.

The weapons, ammunition and communication devices were taken from terrorists. Two servicemen were also wounded in the clashes.

