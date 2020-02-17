IRICA confiscates large consignment of smuggled cigarettes

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) confiscated a large cargo of smuggled cigarettes, Trend with reference to Mehr reports.

This large smuggled cargo was confiscated by the Monitoring Group of the Office to Oversee Customs Transit in cooperation with Sarakhs and Shahid Rajaei customs offices.

This transit cargo included 1,800 tons of smuggled cigarettes and was confiscated in line with enforcing Clause “B” of Article 133 of Customs Affairs Law.