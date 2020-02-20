Three test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry
Three patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran, a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
“Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases to five in Iran,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Security Service conducting special operation in administrative building of Netchala District Executive Power
President Ilham Aliyev: Work done in Baku in recent years, bridges and road junctions built probably have no equal
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Rome (PHOTO)
ASAN Volunteer School head: Year of volunteers - tribute to activity of all volunteers in Azerbaijan's history