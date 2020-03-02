Iran discloses number of people in Qom hospitals infected with coronavuris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov -Trend:

Many people have been hospitalized in Qom province of Iran in last 12 days on suspicion of the coronavirus, said Rector University of Medical Sciences of the province Ali Abraza, Trend reports with reference to the university's website.

The rector added that 139 people have been infected with coronavirus in Qomso far, and 80 patients have recovered.

“Treatment of patients in four hospitals in the Qom is free. As the number of the patients grows, another hospital will provide services free of charge,” he said.

The Ministry of Health, Medical and Medical Education of Iran has confirmed that 1501 people have been infected with the coronavirus, 66 people have died and 291 have recovered.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.