5.7-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9
Trend:
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on June 9, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 216 kilometers southeast of the Shiraz city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 2 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
