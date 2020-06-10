Iran discloses COVID-19 data for June 10

Society 10 June 2020 14:23 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,011 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 81 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

So far, more than 1.15 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 177,900 people have been infected 8,506 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 140,500 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

