Rouhani introduces new industry minister to Parl.

In a letter to the Parliament on Tuesday, President Rouhani introduced the current Caretaker of Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Hossein Modarres Khiabani, as the new minister of the Iranian body, Trend reports via Mehr.

The Parliament will discuss the issue in an open session on Wednesday, August 5, and will hold a session to give vote of confidence to him on August 12.

Rouhani appointed Hossein Modarres Khiabani as the caretaker of the Ministry of Industry in mid-May to replace ex-minister Reza Rahmani.

At the time Rouhani urged Khiabani to pay a specific focus on market management and supply of basic goods, organizing car prices, removing production barriers, improvement of domestic production, development of non-oil exports, and improving the business environment in Iran.