Iran produces all materials to fight COVID-19

17 August 2020
Tehran, Iran, August.17

Iran's knowledge based companies are producing all materials necessary to combat coronavirus, so the country is not importing any product in this sector, said Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology.

"All the products to control the coronavirus situation including masks, gowns, oxygenators and other medical supplies are being produced domestically," said Sorena Sattari, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is predicted that knowledge based companies will be even more effective in supplying necessary products during the second wave of COVID-19 spread in autumn," Sattari said.

"The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has signed contract with six knowledge based companies for producing coronavirus vaccines and some of them have reached promising results," he added. "Meanwhile, they also provided social, economic, cultural services online during COVID-19 spread."

"There are 600 startup companies that work online and provide various services to people," he said adding that as predicted that the number of knowledge based companies shall increase to 6,000 by the end of current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

