Iran to monitor implementation of health protocols

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.6

Trend:

The following of health protocols and social distancing in Iran has dropped, so it is possible hat the country's National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus will fine individuals that fail to observe the imposed rules, said the Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei.

"It is important to prevent large gatherings during the coronavirus situation and follow the protocols," he said.

"Despite all the emphasis, unfortunately implementation of health instructions has reduced by 60 percent across the country and 40 percent in Tehran separately, " said Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The National Headquarters has approved that a committee should be formed to monitor protocols being followed in Iran's provinces," he said.

"So far 1.3 million flu vaccines have been used on certain prioritized groups. The next batch of imported vaccine would be used on elderly individuals," he said.

"Individuals that are not following protocols in public offices, businesses and transportation system would not receive any services. The decision to fine these individuals would be finalized soon," he said.