Iran declares amount of compensation for shooting down of Ukrainian plane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will pay 150,000 euro worth of compensation to the relatives of victims, who killed as a result of the shooting down of a Ukrainian plane on January 8, in Tehran Province of Iran, Trend reports citing the official website of Vice Presidency for Legal Affairs.

The Cabinet of Iran made a decision in this regard in today’s meeting (December 30).

According to the decision, the compensation will soon be paid to the family of each victim, regardless of nationality or citizenship.

The paying of compensation will be implemented by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

On January 8, a Ukrainian plane crashed near the Parand city in Tehran Province of Iran. As a result of the accident, 176 people died.

On January 11, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement that the plane was mistakenly shot down by Iran's air defense system.