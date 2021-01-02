Iran imports influenza vaccine from South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2



Trend:



An Iranian source familiar with the matter has announced that a shipment of influenza vaccine has been brought to Iran from South Korea, Trend reports via ILNA.

The vaccine has been brought to Iran via a domestic airline.

The source rejected some foreign media reports about Iran importing the coronavirus vaccine from South Korea, noting that the consignment brought from South Korea was the flu vaccine.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.