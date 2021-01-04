Iran's COVID-19 vaccine enters human trial stage - EIKO

Society 4 January 2021 11:47 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's COVID-19 vaccine enters human trial stage - EIKO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

The EIKO spokesperson said that the Irans Coronavirus vaccine is 100 percent Iranian.

Referring to the production capacity of Coronavirus vaccine by the pharmaceutical company of EIK, Hojjat Nik Maleki, spokesman of the headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini (EIKO) said that the production line of 1.5 million monthly doses will be put into operation within less than 40 days, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“In less than 6 months, the production line of 12 million doses per month will be launched,” he added.

Responding to the question of whether the EIKO has cooperated with foreign countries in the production of this vaccine, including China or Cuba, he noted that “The EIKO COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent Iranian.”

He went on to say that another company in the country has produced a vaccine in cooperation with Cuba.

Referring to the people's acceptance of the domestic vaccine, Nikki Maleki said that the surveys show that the people trust the domestic vaccine more than the foreign one.

CovIran Barekat, the first Iranian domestic vaccine for COVID-19, entered the stage of human trials, Hojjat Nik Maleki, spokesman of the headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini (EIKO), was quoted by Iranian media as saying.

EIKO is a state-owned enterprise under the direct control of the country's Supreme Leadership Authority led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A total of 56 volunteers received the vaccine at the current stage of the trial, said EIKO.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran declares details of medical mask exports and imports
Iran declares details of medical mask exports and imports
Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX records substantial gains
Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX records substantial gains
Iran to revoke license of stagnant mines
Iran to revoke license of stagnant mines
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan releases data on income of population for 11M2020 Finance 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:59
Azerbaijan explores spheres needed to be developed in Karabakh Economy 11:58
Iran declares details of medical mask exports and imports Business 11:56
Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX records substantial gains Finance 11:55
Iranian President discusses COVID-19 vaccine Society 11:54
Iran to revoke license of stagnant mines Business 11:50
Iran's COVID-19 vaccine enters human trial stage - EIKO Society 11:47
Bahar field sees decrease in gas output Oil&Gas 11:40
Oil production at Azerbaijan’s Gum Deniz field up Oil&Gas 11:34
Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record Other News 11:08
Pro-government cyber groups implement record transmission power of DDoS attacks - Group IB ICT 11:06
UAE, Switzerland buy Turkmen-made aviation kerosene Business 11:05
Kazakhstan's well service company opens tender for vehicles maintenance Tenders 11:04
Turkmenistan appoints new ambassador to Kazakhstan Business 11:02
Production of Renault and LADA cars planned in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Transport 11:02
Petronas to ensure full automation of Resak platform by 2023 Oil&Gas 10:43
Most significant 2020 events that affected oil prices – Petronas’ view Oil&Gas 10:32
Review of main events in Azerbaijani financial market in 2020 Finance 10:30
Iran to increase herbal plant production Business 10:29
Amount of foreign investment made in Iran increases Finance 10:29
Big share of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products accounts for fruits and vegetables Business 10:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of export of its leading non-oil companies Business 10:27
Nepal's former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal to fly to Mumbai for treatment of ailing wife Other News 10:24
COVID-19 vaccine to be free across country, says India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Other News 10:20
Ceyhan terminal transships over 1.7 million tons of ACG oil since start of 2021 Oil&Gas 10:07
AzerGold becomes one of leading public sector exporters in Azerbaijan Business 10:04
UNESCO includes Azerbaijan’s educational platform in its list Society 10:01
Annual review of main events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 10:01
Kazakhstan adds 645 daily cases of COVID-19 Kazakhstan 08:39
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 infections fall below 10,000 Turkey 08:16
Iran discloses details of cargo transportation in Kermanshah Province Transport 08:00
Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran reveals amount of expenses Business 07:30
Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 07:23
Nancy Pelosi wins reelection as Speaker of US House of Representatives US 06:13
Most of Azerbaijani cargo transportation through single window system accounts for air transportation Economy 05:01
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 600,000 Other News 03:46
WHO reports over 740,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 02:05
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov Politics 01:04
Greece detects four cases of new coronavirus variant Europe 00:50
At least 70 civilians killed in attack in Niger Other News 00:15
Turkey tightens measures amid cases of virus variant Turkey 3 January 23:41
President Ilham Aliyev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation Politics 3 January 22:50
Qatar reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 144,437 in total Arab World 3 January 22:42
Azerbaijani grandmaster Rajabov defeats Aronian in second final match Society 3 January 21:57
Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new wave Europe 3 January 21:45
Value added tax payers’ turnover down in Georgia Business 3 January 21:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 3 January 21:00
Law on public councils expands rights and responsibilities of members – Kazakh Information Minister Kazakhstan 3 January 21:00
Contracts to be signed to maintain and increase oil extraction in Iran Oil&Gas 3 January 20:52
Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 14,245 new cases Europe 3 January 20:37
4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Sirvije city in Turkey Turkey 3 January 19:48
Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul (PHOTO) Transport 3 January 19:23
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger Other News 3 January 18:56
Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns Europe 3 January 18:07
Azerbaijan confirms 2 918 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 3 January 18:03
Shopping centres close after New Year celebrations in Georgia Georgia 3 January 17:35
EBRD and Hamkorbank help set up new production line in Samarkand Economy 3 January 17:30
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 3 Society 3 January 17:25
Iraq agrees to open a new account to pay out its debts to Iran Business 3 January 17:11
On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation Europe 3 January 16:25
Azerbaijan reduces steel exports from Turkey Turkey 3 January 15:34
Georgia reports 417 coronavirus cases, 2 469 recoveries, 31 deaths Georgia 3 January 15:26
Kazakh Health Minister names regions, cities in ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones for COVID-19 spread Kazakhstan 3 January 15:24
Health condition of Chief Editor of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency continues to improve Society 3 January 15:14
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 3 Oil&Gas 3 January 14:45
Azerbaijan discloses data on fees in insurance market during 11 months of 2020 Finance 3 January 14:44
Southern Gas Corridor to strengthen economic, political and geostrategic co-op Economy 3 January 14:44
Russia reports 24,150 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours Russia 3 January 14:25
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Genlik village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 3 January 13:44
Philippines logs 891 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 477,000 Other News 3 January 13:42
Train accident kills 3 in central Tanzania Other News 3 January 12:59
Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation Finance 3 January 12:28
Number of trucks going through Iranian border terminals increasing Transport 3 January 12:10
Coronavirus-related restrictions reactivated today in Georgia Georgia 3 January 11:59
Kyrgyzstan's recoveries from COVID-19 reach 76,563 with 212 new ones Kyrgyzstan 3 January 11:58
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 3 January 11:40
5 including Turkish nationals killed, many injured in al-Shabab terrorist attack in Somalia Turkey 3 January 11:31
Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target Business 3 January 10:55
Japan to consider new COVID-19 emergency declaration World 3 January 10:00
Production of fruits and berries increases in Azerbaijan Business 3 January 09:47
Iran reveals construction data of alternative renewable energy plants Oil&Gas 3 January 09:40
Golden Horn tram partially opens, to serve Istanbulites free for 10 days Transport 3 January 09:10
23 people receive burns with pyrotechnics - Tbilisi Burns Center Georgia 3 January 09:08
Iran, Iraq seeking to expand academic cooperation Society 3 January 09:05
Daily COVID-19 case count drops to 714 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 3 January 09:03
New York State’s coronavirus case count surpasses 1 mln US 3 January 08:15
Pochettino appointed as PSG head coach Other News 3 January 07:39
Iran investing in tourism projects in Ardabil Province Business 3 January 07:01
U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC US 3 January 06:24
Iran and Russia preparing meeting on coronavirus vaccines, envoy says Politics 3 January 05:38
Commercial banks’ loans for SMEs up in Georgia Finance 3 January 05:01
Small plane crashes in U.S. Michigan US 3 January 04:45
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger Other News 3 January 04:01
Four killed in Canada helicopter crash Other News 3 January 03:15
UAE reports record COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day Arab World 3 January 02:28
Bitcoin surpasses $33,000 updating all-time high (UPDATE) Finance 3 January 01:39
Israel reports 5,289 new COVID-19 cases, 433,799 in total Israel 3 January 00:41
Georgian parliament to hold extraordinary sittings on January 4-5 Georgia 2 January 23:55
Over 800,000 Russians have been vaccinated against coronavirus Russia 2 January 23:36
All news