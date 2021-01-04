Iran's COVID-19 vaccine enters human trial stage - EIKO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

The EIKO spokesperson said that the Irans Coronavirus vaccine is 100 percent Iranian.



Referring to the production capacity of Coronavirus vaccine by the pharmaceutical company of EIK, Hojjat Nik Maleki, spokesman of the headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini (EIKO) said that the production line of 1.5 million monthly doses will be put into operation within less than 40 days, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“In less than 6 months, the production line of 12 million doses per month will be launched,” he added.

Responding to the question of whether the EIKO has cooperated with foreign countries in the production of this vaccine, including China or Cuba, he noted that “The EIKO COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent Iranian.”

He went on to say that another company in the country has produced a vaccine in cooperation with Cuba.

Referring to the people's acceptance of the domestic vaccine, Nikki Maleki said that the surveys show that the people trust the domestic vaccine more than the foreign one.

CovIran Barekat, the first Iranian domestic vaccine for COVID-19, entered the stage of human trials, Hojjat Nik Maleki, spokesman of the headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini (EIKO), was quoted by Iranian media as saying.

EIKO is a state-owned enterprise under the direct control of the country's Supreme Leadership Authority led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A total of 56 volunteers received the vaccine at the current stage of the trial, said EIKO.