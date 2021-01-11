Iran ready for industrial production of coronavirus vaccine - doctor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Head of Iran`s Association of Immunology and Allergy Dr. Mohammad Vojgani announced that Iran is ready to industrially produce the coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports citing IRNA.



"Iran has a history of producing vaccines for decades and has produced several vaccines so far," he said.



"Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute together with the Pasteur Institute of Iran are among the seven most important vaccine production institutes in the world,” said Vojgani.



“At present, seven vaccines are produced in the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute and two other vaccines are produced in the Pasteur Institute of Iran,” he said.



"Tetanus vaccine, protein-based diphtheria vaccine and inactivated virus vaccines of rubella and polio are among the vaccines that are produced in the Razi Institute,” he said. "Hepatitis B and BCG vaccines are vaccines produced by Pasteur Institute of Iran.”



"Currently, both human and poultry vaccines are mass-produced and even exported by Iran,” he added.



Iran has already launched human trials of its coronavirus vaccine.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.