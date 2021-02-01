Iran calls for actions to prevent fourth wave of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Iran's government seeks to implement work to prevent the fourth wave of coronavirus to protect people's health and businesses, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The situation is not normal and ignoring health protocols could be dangerous. If we are not careful, the 'fourth wave' would cause problems for businesses and the people in general," Rouhani said.

"The compliance with health protocols have reduced, and we seek to increase people's compliance with the protocols up to 95 percent," he said.

"We recommend people avoid large gatherings and unessential transportation in the remaining months of the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020)," he said.

"Good decisions were made during the recent meeting with the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus over frameworks and restrictions during the last month of the current Iranian (started March 20,2020) and shopping for Nowruz in the new Iranian year(starts March 21,2021)," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.