Hospitals put into operation in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A number of hospitals were put into operation in 7 provinces of Iran today Feb. 11, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, and other officials attended the opening ceremony of the hospitals via an online format.

According to the report, 140-bed hospitals were put into operation in Iran's Khuzestan Province, 160-bed hospitals in Tehran Province, 154-bed hospitals in Hamadan Province, 110-bed hospitals in Bushehr Province, 68-bed hospitals in North Khorasan Province, two clinics in Kerman Province, and 120-bed and 70-bed hospitals in Mazandaran Province.

A total of 13.5 trillion rials (about $322 million) was spent on the construction of these hospitals.

With the launch of hospitals, 1,710 people were employed.