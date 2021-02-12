Iran reviews possibility of import of Indian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Society 12 February 2021 13:48 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reviews possibility of import of Indian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

In addition to the import of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and its joint production in the country by the end of the current Iranian year (end on March 21, 2021), two more foreign coronavirus vaccines are expected to be imported, the spokesman for Iran`s Food and Drug Administration said.

"The import of vaccines into the country can be done after obtaining a license from the Food and Drug Administration," the spokesman for Iran`s Food and Drug Administration Kianoush Jahanpour said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"So far, only Russian Sputnik V vaccine has met the conditions, but there are other companies that have either submitted their documents or are submitting them," he said adding that the Indian Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine has completed its submission, but the Food and Drug Administration has not yet announced the result of its review.

Referring to the possible import of the Sinofarm vaccine from China he says that "Sinofarm is also completing the submission of its documents to the Food and Drug Administration of Iran."

He expected that before Iranian New year (known as Nowruz, starts on March 21, 2021), at least one or two other foreign vaccines will be able to qualify and obtain a license to use in Iran."

According to IRNA, so far only the Russian Sputnik vaccine has been licensed in Iran. About two million of these vaccines have been purchased by Iran, which is gradually entering the country.

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1.3 million people in Iran will receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the current Iranian year (ends on March 21, 2021). The Medical health workers are in priority of receiving vaccine.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Opening of new transport routes to increase Azerbaijan-Turkey bilateral trade
Opening of new transport routes to increase Azerbaijan-Turkey bilateral trade
Azerbaijan accounts for 100% of Ukraine’s oil imports in Jan.2021
Azerbaijan accounts for 100% of Ukraine’s oil imports in Jan.2021
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to EU countries
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to EU countries
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan may increase excise rates on several goods Society 14:44
Opening of new transport routes to increase Azerbaijan-Turkey bilateral trade Transport 14:44
Azerbaijan exempts grain imports from VAT Economy 14:43
USDA forecasts Azerbaijan's barley production volume for 2020/2021 agriculture season Business 14:39
Iran to receive the second shipment of Russian Covid-19 vaccine on Friday Society 14:35
Azerbaijani minister discloses amount of guaranteed loans issued to entrepreneurs in 2020 Finance 14:29
Azerbaijan exempts import of equipment used in jewelry sector from taxes Economy 14:10
Turkmenhimiya extends tender for the purchase of catalyst grids Tenders 14:10
Azerbaijan accounts for 100% of Ukraine’s oil imports in Jan.2021 Oil&Gas 14:01
Azerbaijan abolishes parliaments Economic and Social Legislation Department Politics 13:51
Progress on fiber-optic communication line construction between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan revealed ICT 13:51
Georgia sees significant decrease in number of visitors Transport 13:49
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to EU countries Oil&Gas 13:49
Iran reviews possibility of import of Indian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Society 13:48
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase passenger, baggage check-in system via tender Tenders 13:48
President Aliyev signs order to transfer several structures to Azerbaijan Investment Holding Politics 13:48
Iran resumes exports of laundry detergent Business 13:48
MFA, CBI make efforts to release frozen Iranian assets abroad Business 13:46
SOCAR among major fuel suppliers to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Oil&Gas 13:45
Iran confirms mild side effects of Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Society 13:35
Azerbaijani president signs order to recall extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Jordan Politics 13:27
Azerbaijan plans to double non-oil exports by 2025 - Economy Minister Business 13:26
Azerbaijani president signs order to recall plenipotentiary and extraordinary ambassador to Estonia Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service talks financial support to COVID-affected entrepreneurs Finance 13:23
Azerbaijani Emergency Ministry warning citizens about mine danger in liberated areas (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:22
Possibility of connecting Lapis Lazuli corridor to Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway being considered Transport 13:15
Measures being implemented to develop tourism in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Tourism 13:12
‘A bunch of people’ – film about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict presented Society 13:10
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to US amid COVID-19 Business 13:10
Green hydrogen across Europe at fossil fuel price may become reality Oil&Gas 13:10
Georgia as transit country benefits from supply of Caspian gas to Europe Oil&Gas 13:04
Georgian Railways see increase in cargo shipments Transport 13:00
Uzbekistan increases number of industrial enterprises Uzbekistan 12:59
Russian IT company works on digitalization of fuel, energy complex in Uzbekistan ICT 12:49
Azerbaijan discusses creating transport, communication infrastructure on liberated lands Politics 12:49
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's employees passing vaccination from COVID-19 Society 12:48
Kazakhstan, South Korea trade shrinks Business 12:48
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed assets Finance 12:48
Save the Date: SME Development Forum 2021 Society 12:44
Georgia reports 507 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.12 Georgia 12:42
President Aliyev says Azerbaijan's liberated lands have great potential for solar, wind energy production Politics 12:38
Bulgarian energy minister announces time of commissioning IGB Oil&Gas 12:36
UK economy suffers record 9.9% slump in 2020 Europe 12:35
Azerbaijan invites SGC Advisory Council to Baku for next year's meeting Politics 12:35
Azerbaijan’s investment climate is very positive - President Aliyev Politics 12:33
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan increase flights number Transport 12:31
Azerbaijani SMEs to be widely involved with government orders - economy minister Business 12:31
Uzbekistan starts certification of vaccine against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:30
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 12:17
Azerbaijan becomes reliable transit of energy resources from eastern shores of Caspian Sea - president Politics 12:14
Azerbaijani minister announces economic development priorities for 2021 Finance 12:14
Gas from Azerbaijan is new, reliable, long-lasting source for Europe - President Aliyev Politics 12:11
We participate in all four segments of Southern Gas Corridor - president of Azerbaijan Politics 12:09
Azerbaijan grateful to all partners involved in construction of SGC - president Politics 12:07
Economic potential of liberated lands to boost Azerbaijan's economy in 2021 - minister Business 12:03
Completion of TAP, last segment of SGC is historical achievement - President Aliyev Politics 12:00
Southern Gas Corridor - project of energy security, of energy diversification - President Aliyev Politics 12:00
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's January 2021 GDP grows Finance 11:57
Southern Gas Corridor not only diversifies supplies, but also contributes to competition Oil&Gas 11:56
COVID-19 vaccination of police officers starts in Azerbaijan - Trend TV reports (PHOTO) Society 11:50
Work begins on restoration of Shusha fortress Society 11:50
Kazakh PM talks hydroelectric power plants to be built by 2025 Kazakhstan 11:43
Wood Mackenzie is positive on outlook for TAP expansion Oil&Gas 11:37
Commercial interest for Azerbaijan-Turkmen 'Dostlug' field up, thanks to development - ambassador Oil&Gas 11:34
SGC can play important role in strengthening energy security of Turkey, European countries Oil&Gas 11:30
Uzbekistan again extends suspension of flights to number of countries Transport 11:29
Uzbekistan resumes flights to Germany Transport 11:29
Gold price in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 11:07
ICCC welcomes Indian PM's promise to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Canada Other News 11:00
Construction process of IGB gas interconnector is in active phase Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijani oil prices disclosed Finance 10:20
SGC - multidimensional and multilateral achievement in energy sector, Kurt Donnelly says Politics 10:18
TAP’s 2022 gas delivery plans to Italy, Greece, Bulgaria in percent Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijan, partners creating new Eurasian map to stir up global cooperation - minister Economy 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 12 Finance 10:15
India seeks to be leader in Climate Change Action: Jaishankar Other News 10:13
If world manages to conquer Covid, it will be because of India: Trudeau Other News 10:10
India to fund reconstruction of three cultural heritages in Nepal Other News 10:07
US calls India important partner in Indo-Pacific, welcomes emergence as leading global power Other News 10:06
India, Canada share broad-based relationship and are natural partners: Vishnu Prakash Other News 10:01
Uzbekistan’s GDP increases in 2020 Finance 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 12 Uzbekistan 09:51
EU, Azerbaijan support all efforts to explore Southern Gas Corridor’s extension possibility Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani gas delivery to Western Balkans to depend on some aspects Oil&Gas 09:43
Oil's losses deepen as OPEC, IEA caution ends rally Oil&Gas 09:20
BBC World News barred in mainland China Other News 08:46
Turkey reports 7,590 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,564,427 Turkey 08:29
Georgia to secure additional 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Georgia 08:21
Kazakhstan's Aktau port unveils volume of oil shipped off to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:01
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally tops 200,000 Kazakhstan 07:49
Brazil reports 54,742 new COVID-19 cases Other News 06:34
TRACECA and ADB to create project for full transition of documentation to electronic form Transport 05:01
Brazil's Bolsonaro to introduce bill to cut taxes on diesel Other News 04:42
Over 413,000 new coronavirus cases reported across the globe in the past 24 hours - WHO World 03:57
White House launches clean energy effort, $100 million in technology funding US 02:35
Croatia announces further easing of lockdown measures Europe 01:46
UK records another 13,494 coronavirus cases, 678 deaths Europe 00:52
Uzbekistan’s exports of finished textile products increased as exports of raw cotton declined Uzbekistan 00:08
Georgia shares information about tender on Mtatsminda-Rustaveli ropeway construction Construction 00:07
Number of coronavirus cases in Czech Republic rises by 9,446 over day Europe 11 February 23:54
All news