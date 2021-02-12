Iran reviews possibility of import of Indian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

In addition to the import of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and its joint production in the country by the end of the current Iranian year (end on March 21, 2021), two more foreign coronavirus vaccines are expected to be imported, the spokesman for Iran`s Food and Drug Administration said.

"The import of vaccines into the country can be done after obtaining a license from the Food and Drug Administration," the spokesman for Iran`s Food and Drug Administration Kianoush Jahanpour said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"So far, only Russian Sputnik V vaccine has met the conditions, but there are other companies that have either submitted their documents or are submitting them," he said adding that the Indian Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine has completed its submission, but the Food and Drug Administration has not yet announced the result of its review.

Referring to the possible import of the Sinofarm vaccine from China he says that "Sinofarm is also completing the submission of its documents to the Food and Drug Administration of Iran."

He expected that before Iranian New year (known as Nowruz, starts on March 21, 2021), at least one or two other foreign vaccines will be able to qualify and obtain a license to use in Iran."

According to IRNA, so far only the Russian Sputnik vaccine has been licensed in Iran. About two million of these vaccines have been purchased by Iran, which is gradually entering the country.

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1.3 million people in Iran will receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the current Iranian year (ends on March 21, 2021). The Medical health workers are in priority of receiving vaccine.