Iran advises caution over fourth wave of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

Trend:

Iranian President has advised people to change their lifestyle in the Coronavirus situation and comply with health protocols to avoid the fourth wave of the disease.

People should be prepared for the coming new Iranian year (starts March 21, 2021) and be cautious about the possible fourth wave, said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"People should change their lifestyle based on new situation and comply with protocols and social distancing, reducing transportation and avoiding gathering. Any symptom should be checked at healthcare centers and Coronavirus cases should be quarantined," he said.

"Iran was the only country that faced sanctions during the spread of COVID-19 and we faced many problems for purchase of Coronavirus vaccine and payment to COVAX. Although Coronavirus created many problems for the country it created opportunities for changes and in ritual ceremonies and cyberspace," he said during a meeting at the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus.

He went on to say that the digital infrastructure in education expanded and 17 million students are using SHAD education system.

"In regards to sanitary needs we are almost self-sufficient and don't rely on imports, today Iran is producing more than 35 million mask per day that are available to people with low price and sanitizers, disinfects, ventilators and hospital supplies are available as well and 5,700 knowledge-based companies are active in this field," he noted.

"The electronic government and digital economy have improved during the past year due to necessities caused by Coronavirus, while the country's production sector continued to work and complied with health protocols," he added.