Iran closes Kermanshah province borders to prevent outbreak of mutated Coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Kermanshah provincial Committee on Combating Coronavirus closed the mutual border with Iraq due to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

The provincial Committee on Combating Covid-19 in Kermanshah Province closed the border terminals of the province to prevent the spread of a new variant of the British mutated coronavirus in Iraq, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

According to this decision, passenger traffic to Iraq from the borders of Parviz Khan, Khosravi, Shoushami, Somar, and Sheikh Saleh is completely prohibited until further notice.

The border will be closed to all incoming and outgoing passengers. Drivers of transit vehicles are an exception, although they have to present their coronavirus negative test result under the supervision of health forces stationed at the borders.