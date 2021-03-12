Iran lifts ban on fruit imports days before Nowruz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 12

Trend:

Iran's Market Regulation Headquarters agreed to import fruits and other basic goods through importers and border markets.

The market regulation headquarters also approved that the export of apples and oranges will be limited, until further notice and until the sale price of fruit is balanced, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

The headquarters also stressed that the distribution of Nowruz fruit stocks should begin throughout the country without any restrictions.

These decisions were taken and announced in an extraordinary meeting, in order to better regulate the Nowruz (Iranian New Year) market to provide timely items and general needs of the people at the end of the Iranian year (ends on March 21).