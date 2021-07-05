Iran imposes certain restrictions in country due to spread of "Delta" strain of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A number of restrictions have been imposed on cities in Iran that are considered a red zone due to the threat of the spread of the "Delta" strain of the coronavirus, Trend reports.

The restrictions were imposed by a decision of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran.

According to the decision, the fields of employment due to the coronavirus pandemic were divided into 4 groups. Work is prohibited in all groups except 1st group.

The 1st group includes the fields of industry, mining, agriculture, utilities, passenger transport, food outlets and other strategic importance fields.

As of today on July 5, a number of recreation centers have been closed due to the fact that the Iranian capital, Tehran, is also considered a red zone in terms of the spread of the coronavirus.

There are 92 counties in Iran that are considered red zone and 183 counties - orange zone in terms of infect coronavirus. Access to the red and orange zones is prohibited. In addition, 173 counties in Iran are considered a yellow zone.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 3.27 million people have been infected, and 84,949 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.94 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.