Iran to begin mass vaccination with domestic COVID-19 vaccine this week

TEHRAN, Iran, July 6

Trend:

Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki announced that the mass production of domestic COVID-19 vaccines will accelerate from late August to early September, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

“CovIran Barakat vaccine is ready to be mass produced with three million doses per month,” Namaki said.

He also pointed out that the mass vaccination across country with the domestic vaccine will begin this week.

The minister went on to warn the danger of spread of the Indian type of COVID-19 in the country.

“The Indian coronavirus is highly contagious and threatens the country`s provinces through the southern, southeastern and eastern borders," he warned.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.