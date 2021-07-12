Iran to offer incentives to families

TEHRAN, Iran, July 12

Trend:

The implementation of the "Positive 3" project to support and encourage families to have children began on a trial basis in Qom province.

The CEO of Iran's 15 Khordad Foundation affiliated with the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) Seyed Abdullah Erjaiee announced the beginning of the infertile couples assistance program, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“We will cover 10,000 infertile couples in the plan, according to which $236 will be granted for treatment and $2,300 loan with 0.4 percent interest rate, “ he noted.

Referring to the policy of EIKO in increasing childbearing, Erjaiee announced the launch of the "Positive 3" plan.

According to this plan, he says that after the birth of the fourth child in the family, $236 as a gift, $500 of stock shares and two-year supplementary insurance will be granted to the households.

He added that over $3,000 of subsistence packages including dry milk, food, and diapers will be donated to the families after the birth of a fourth child.

He pointed out that the implementation of this project will begin on a trial basis in Qom province with the cooperation of the Qom governorate and will soon be extended nationwide.