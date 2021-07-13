Japan to donate AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, July 13

Trend:

Japan to provide 2.9 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Iran.

Japan announced that it will make additional donations of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to different countries, Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In addition to Iran, Japan will ship out 11 million doses to 14 countries including Indonesia, Taiwan, Fiji, Laos, and Vietnam on Thursday through the COVAX sharing, Motegi told reporters.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.