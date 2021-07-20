Iran going for extreme measures to battle 'Delta' COVID-19 wave

TEHRAN, Iran, July 20

Trend:



Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee has announced that all governmental agencies in Tehran and Alborz provinces will be closed from Tuesday to Sundayç Trend reports via İRNAş

"According to the proposal of the security and social committee of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus and the order of the president, all Tehran and Alborz provincial departments will be closed,” Rabiee said.

Iran is bracing for another wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly contagious 'Delta' variant of the coronavirus is spreading through the country’s southern and southeastern provinces.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office announced the import of about 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani expressed the country's readiness to vaccinate 500,000 people per day.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.